Spokane, WA

Gonzaga's Drew Timme Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Erin Walsh
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme has declared for the 2022 NBA draft, he announced Thursday. His decision comes after three impressive seasons for the Bulldogs, who he helped reach the NCAA tournament in each of his three years, including the 2021 title game. Timme's junior...

bleacherreport.com

