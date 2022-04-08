ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Shooting puts American Dream megamall into lockdown; 3 suspects at-large

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago
A shooting inside American Dream put the mall into lockdown for several hours, according to state police.

Authorities say that the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday. They say that one person was shot inside the mall, but did not elaborate where the shooting occurred. That victim sustained injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say that three suspects are on the loose – one shooter and two accomplices. They did not provide a description of the suspects.

The mall was under lockdown for several hours. Multiple mall patrons tell News 12 New Jersey that they were told to hide in back rooms and back offices of the mall. They were not given many details about the situation.

State police declared the mall “secure” just after 8 p.m. and began the process of bringing the mall patrons to safety.

The mall is expected to reopen on Friday.

News 12

