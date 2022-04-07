ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Catholic Community Schools Has No Restrictions on Events

By Jay Caldwell
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The past 2 years had been challenging for all schools and that includes the St. Cloud Catholic Community School system due to the pandemic. Cathedral Middle School Principal Erin Hatelstad and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan jsay they have no restrictions on events and they are happy to invite family and...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Assistant principal ‘took his own life’ in staff area of California middle school

An assistant principal died by suicide at a middle school in California, authorities say.Kraemer Middle School, in Placentia, went into lockdown after the faculty member, Moises Plascencia, was found dead in a “staff area” on Monday morning. The school district’s superintendent, Dr Jim Elsasser, addressed the tragedy in a statement.“Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning,” Dr Elsasser said. “Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Catholic School dismissing early Tuesday

Vicksburg Catholic School announced Tuesday morning that it will dismiss students early due to impending severe weather. “We have received word from Emergency Management that the worst of the weather is now expected to move in around our dismissal time,” a statement read. “In an abundance of caution, we have decided to dismiss our students at 11:30 a.m.”
VICKSBURG, MS
WTHI

Community event promotes health and wellness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Maple Center is putting on an event called City of Wellness. This will take place next Saturday at Rose-Hulman, March 19. Various health professionals will be in attendance. They will do presentations on all things health. The subjects range from how to have healthy...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Orange Leader

St. Mary Catholic Church invites community to Saint Joseph Altar

St. Mary Catholic Church leaders in Orange are inviting the public and parishioners to the Celebration of the Saint Joseph Altar, honoring the Feast Day of St. Joseph. This year’s Altar and Prayers are being dedicated to and for Peace in Ukraine. It will be held Sunday at St....
ORANGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Community Schools#Catholic Church#School Principal#Highschool#Cathedral Middle School
Click10.com

Masks now optional at South Florida Catholic schools

MIAMI – The Archdiocese of Miami announced Wednesday that masks are now optional for students and employees at its schools, regardless of vaccination status. “The only exceptions are for those within 10 days of close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, or within the 10-day period following a positive COVID diagnosis,” a news release from the archdiocese stated.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
96.7 The River

Free Easter Meal Offered for St. Cloud Area Residents

ST. CLOUD - Once again this Easter a local couple has taken on the task of offering free meals to people who want or need them. Ben Prigge and his wife first served up a free meal on Thanksgiving in 2020. They gave away 80 meals that they made in the kitchen in their home. The following Easter in 2021 the number of meals they gave away grew to 600, and for this past Thanksgiving, they more than doubled it to about 1,300.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy