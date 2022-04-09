Heroin, crystal meth intercepted at Webb County Jail

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office seized heroin and crystal meth from an inmate at the Webb County Jail.

Correctional officers intercepted heroin and crystal meth intended to make its way into the Webb County Jail, authorities said.

Yanira Lizette Vazquez, 31, was identified as the suspect. The Department of Public Safety had initially served Vazquez with an arrest warrant charging her with theft of property.

During intake procedures, correctional officers noticed that Vazquez was acting nervous. They later discovered two clear bags containing heroin and crystal meth, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Vazquez was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

She remains without bond at the Webb County Jail.

The correctional officers’ quick action ensured the safety of all inmates and employees at the jail, according to Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

“These are situations that could have gone bad had our officers not reacted quickly and efficiently. Our officers are trained to handle situations such as this one and it showed during this occurrence,” Cuellar said in a statement.