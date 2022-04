Do you wake up these days and think to yourself, "What is going to happen to our world?." I feel like I've heard it from my grandparents when I was young, I heard it from my parents when I was a little bit older, and now I'm saying it. There is always a fear of the world falling apart. What the heck is wrong with human beings? If we are creatures of reason, if we love our mothers and fathers and children, we would find a way to live in peace. But it doesn't seem to work that way.

SOCIETY ・ 26 DAYS AGO