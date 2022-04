“I’m an engineer and I just left the oil and gas industry. I started a master’s degree in sustainable engineering at Cambridge, hoping that I’d get involved with something like this,” Fotis Fotiadis, CEO and co-founder of Better Origin, said. “I always thought that I was going to devote my life to something. I’d much rather do something that is meaningful and impactful and can bring change. That year, I was participating in a lot of competitions around entrepreneurship, specifically around sustainability. That’s where I met my co-founder, who is a biologist. They gave us a problem to solve: food waste and coming up with smarter ways of dealing with it.

