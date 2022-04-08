ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

It’s COLD! Rain and snow showers through Saturday.

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXhbT_0f2lWT2N00

(WOWK) — Yet another cold air mass is barreling toward our area just in time for the weekend. Normal temperatures in the afternoons would be 66 degrees. But we likely be running about 20° below normal by Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090Pee_0f2lWT2N00

As for precipitation, most of the showers will be driven by afternoon instability, which means you will see cells with showers or snow showers instead of long lines of storms. We’ve already seen that here on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3JcT_0f2lWT2N00
Predictor model output for Friday afternoon

The stormy cells on Friday will diminish after sunset but on Saturday morning a secondary push of moisture along with cold air means more widespread coverage of light rain or snow or both mixed together in the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcW8x_0f2lWT2N00
Predictor model output for Saturday

In the afternoon Saturday, we shift back to that cellular look on the future radar along with occasional wind gusts up to 20 miles an hour or so. With temperatures in the 40s, that means it will feel like the 30s thanks to the wind chill. We don’t think the snow will stick anywhere except the high terrain of West Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgtkB_0f2lWT2N00
Predictor model output for snow through Sunday morning

The weekend forecast below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZMcg_0f2lWT2N00
Weekend forecast

The cold snap does not last too long however, as we should be back into the 70s as early as Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vA6Vi_0f2lWT2N00
Predictor model output for temperatures Monday

Stay ahead of the constantly changing weather by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Active week of severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK

Snow showers move in this weekend!

Bryan Hughes has a look at your morning forecast. Former students in Cedar Grove mark the end of an …. Family and friends of victim speak out after pair …. Family and friends of victim speak out after pair …. Governor Justice signs two bills protecting special …. ‘Friends with...
CEDAR GROVE, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cold with snow showers possible Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Cloudy and breezy this evening, chilly but not as cold tonight. Lows stay around 30 degrees with wind chills in the 20s. Monday morning will be a chilly start. You’ll need a warm winter coat and gloves as you head out the door. By the late afternoon, temperatures will rise to the 50s; however, the air should still feel a bit chilly. Wind gusts will be between 15 - 20 mph through the day, keeping temperatures in the 40s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Severe Weather#Wind Chill#Stormtracker
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Chance for snow showers tomorrow morning; Cold weekend ahead

FRIDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few light rain showers, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Possibly a bit more widespread and heavier than earlier; possible rumble of thunder. SATURDAY: Feeling winter-like for Saturday; expect mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions. Scattered snow...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Snow Showers, Wind Gusts To Last Through The Weekend

By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered snow showers will continue through the rest of the weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Temperatures today will hover in the mid to upper 30s with breezy winds and gusts up to 40 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Overnight, temperatures fall below freezing into the 20s and black ice will be a possibility. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is also going to be the best time for snow to accumulate. We’re still looking at less than 1″ for lower elevations and up to 6″ in the ridges and highlands. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Travel issues may happen. Whiteout conditions are a low but not zero possibility. Monday will be below average in the upper 30s. Tuesday in the 40s with cloudy skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday night will feature the chance for mixing showers, but quickly switching over into rain showers by Wednesday morning. That afternoon will be quickly warming up into the 60s. Near 70° expected with more rain showers for Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIMT

Scattered snow showers on Friday

Friday will be an interesting day as there will be scattered snow showers moving through, with potential for brief intense snow squalls. This would rapidly reduce visibility, especially factoring in winds of 15-30 mph during the day. Not really expecting much accumulation, considering the snow will be melting as temperatures will be above freezing. After the snow showers pass, we'll get some sunshine to finish off the day.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Motel in Jefferson catches on fire overnight

JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) — The Rustic Motel in Jefferson caught on fire overnight on April 10. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 3:30 a.m. They say everyone got out safe and no one was taken to the hospital. Jefferson VFD, West Side VFD, Institute VFD, Saint Albans FD, South Charleston FD, Kanawha […]
JEFFERSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

From 70s to snow showers!

(WOWK) — After hitting the mid 70s Wednesday, there is a chance for some snow showers in the region starting in the wee hours of Saturday morning. See the slideshow below for an idea of what’s in store: Most of the region will not see any snow stick but there could be some accumulation in […]
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Timing on rain, cold and snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cold front swings in Friday morning, bringing showers and colder temps. Don’t be surprised if you see flakes mixing with the cold rain showers in the morning. Coverage between 50-70% Most areas will receive light accumulations on Saturday. Colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday....
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Overnight Cold Front To Bring Snow Showers To The Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain and snow showers will continue tonight, eventually changing over to all snow later tonight as temperatures drop with a passing cold front. It will be chilly and windy through lunch tomorrow and the snow showers will eventually taper off through the afternoon. Alert: First Alert tonight and tomorrow for snow showers and accumulating snow in higher elevations/slippery travel. Aware: Could possibly see some wintry mix changing to rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday but right now too early to tell – warm temps might keep it all liquid. Will watch and keep you updated. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center A...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy