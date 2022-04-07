ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, TX

Claudine York, 1923-2022

woodcountymonitor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaudine York, 98, of Mineola was born April 14, 1923 to Guild and Arless Vandiver in Golden and died March 29, 2022. She attended Golden Public Schools and graduated in 1940 as valedictorian. She attended East Texas...

woodcountymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Widow used GoFundMe proceeds to shower husband's alleged killer with gifts

On October 9, 2020, American Airlines manager James "Jamie" Faith was shot seven times by a masked individual during a morning walk with his wife, Jennifer, and their dog, Maggie, in Dallas, Texas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Within a few months, authorities discovered a murder plot orchestrated by the victim's wife with the assistance of her former high school lover, Darrin Lopez. The former lovebirds had reconnected at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and Jennifer admitted to a friend they were having an "emotional affair."
DALLAS, TX
Newport Buzz

Obituary: Mary Anika McConnell Burney (1923 – 2022)

Because my family asked me to do so, I am writing my own obituary. That, in itself is pretty odd, but it has the merit of saying what is important to me in my life. I was Mary Anika McConnell Burney, only child of Virgil Melbourne McConnell and Florence Cornelia Carlson. I became the wife of John Crouse Burney Jr. and then the mother of Loren Woods Burney Deveau and Dana McConnell Burney Swist. Then mother-in-law to David Swist. I was the grandmother to Danae and Ian Deveau and Adam and Alex Swist. I am very proud of them all, for they are nice people, each with different talents. I was the great grandmother to Loren Deveau Center.
OBITUARIES
KLTV

Longview PRCA rodeo returns for 31st year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview PRCA Rodeo returns this weekend and those attending either as guests or entertainers say you can already feel the energy. “The energy, you can taste it almost, I mean people are tired of being at home and being stuck at home and ready to get out and have some fun and we’re lucky enough to be able to bring them a quality product and give them somewhere to go for two hours where they can forget about all their troubles or whatever they are going through at home and just have fun,” said Matt Tarr, a professional rodeo clown.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy