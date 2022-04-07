Claudine York, 1923-2022

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview PRCA Rodeo returns this weekend and those attending either as guests or entertainers say you can already feel the energy. “The energy, you can taste it almost, I mean people are tired of being at home and being stuck at home and ready to get out and have some fun and we’re lucky enough to be able to bring them a quality product and give them somewhere to go for two hours where they can forget about all their troubles or whatever they are going through at home and just have fun,” said Matt Tarr, a professional rodeo clown.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO