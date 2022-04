YWCA Metro St. Louis has added Steven Ingram to its executive leadership team in the role of chief economic inclusion officer. As CEIO, he leads the strategy development and execution of YWCA Metro St. Louis programs and initiatives related to economic empowerment and racial justice. Prior to joining YWCA, Ingram worked for Better Family Life, Inc., most recently as senior director of workforce development. In this role, he oversaw the agency’s six workforce offices, programs and initiatives. He was a speaker at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National SNAP Employment and Training Conference and a presenter to the Department of Labor and Veteran Affairs. He is a graduate of Lindenwood University and holds a certificate in fundraising for small nonprofits from Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 DAYS AGO