ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Fontana suspected bank robber dead after police shooting outside Wendy's restaurant, officials say

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZ3nM_0f2lJtc600

A suspected bank robber is dead after a confrontation with police that ended in a shooting outside a popular fast-food restaurant in Fontana Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to the 15100 block of Summit Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of an armed bank robbery at Bank of America, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The agency says witnesses saw the suspect flee the bank and go across the parking lot into a Wendy's restaurant, and when responding officers arrived, they confronted the suspect as he was coming out of Wendy's.

At some point during the confrontation with police, an officer-involved shooting occurred fatally injuring the suspect, officials said.

It's not clear what sparked officers to open fire.

The suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene. A handgun was recovered, according to police.

"The suspect could have taken hostages, and that's something that the officers were concerned of when he actually made it into the restaurant," said Fontana police officer Daniel Romero. "We were very lucky in today's incident. Everything went our way. Any little thing that could have changed, could have caused an innocent person to get hurt."

No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 7

rick
4d ago

Good job by the witnesses to direct the officers to the whereabouts of the suspect . I'm glad no officers or citizens were injured.

Reply
16
Mike P
4d ago

Awesome. one less criminal off the streets for good. glad no officers hurt.

Reply
8
Related
KCEN

1 person dead after shooting in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
KTLA

Suspects in 2021 homicide arrested by San Bernardino police

A man suspected in a deadly shooting in 2021 in San Bernardino has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. Two other men believed to be connected to the crime were also taken into custody. San Bernardino police arrested 23-year-old Fabian Mendoza-Contreras on suspicion of homicide. Mando Mercado, 23, and Jonas Everet, 32, were also taken into […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Gunman opens fire on 2 juveniles in San Bernardino, killing 1

Police are searching for whoever gunned down two teens Wednesday night in San Bernardino, fatally wounding one of them. The shooting was reported near the intersection of East Ralston and North Lugo avenues shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Thomas. Arriving officers located two gunshot victims, Thomas said. The victims’ […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
cbs17

2 found dead in car after shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Holloway and North Joyland streets, according to Durham police. Two people died at the scene, police said. Two people appeared...
DURHAM, NC
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man shot, killed on Hawthorne street

A man was shot to death on a street in Hawthorne Tuesday night. The shooting was reported at 10:13 p.m. in the 3900 block of 115th Street. Hawthorne police officers were dispatched to find a man with gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released. He does not live at the home whose driveway he collapsed in. Investigators believe the man was shot on an access road at the end of a cul-de-sac off 115th Street, near the 105 Freeway, and then he ran to the driveway, where he collapsed, the sheriff's department said. There was no suspect information or a motive. No arrests have been made. 
HAWTHORNE, CA
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police Shooting#Bank Of America
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
WNEM

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect is in custody after one man died from a shooting in the city of Flint. Genesee County Central Dispatch received a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Ballenger Highway about 1:09 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15. When officers arrived on...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Police arrest suspect in Montclair 7-Eleven robbery, pistol-whipping

A man has been arrested in connection to a violent robbery caught on surveillance camera that resulted in the clerk being pistol-whipped by a masked suspect in Montclair. Investigators were looking into whether it was the same person that robbed a Culver City convenience store last week. "I'm hoping they catch all the guys," said the clerk who was robbed while working at 7-Eleven. In a sarcastic Facebook post, the Montclair Police Department wrote: "Giovannie Ramirez (25, Fontana), who is on active parole, (shocking, we know!) was identified." Police said Ramirez is responsible for at least three other robberies in the Fontana area. He is currently being held without bail for violating felony parole. The victim who was pistol-whipped is now at home recovering with his family. 
MONTCLAIR, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man and woman from Fontana are arrested on armed robbery charges

A man and woman were arrested for allegedly being involved in armed robberies in Fontana last month, and authorities believe there may be additional victims. Giovanni Ramirez, 25, and Samantha Keck, 22, both of whom are residents of Fontana, were charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.
FONTANA, CA
WSAV News 3

Police seek to ID suspect in shooting outside Savannah bowling alley

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a bowling alley shooting in late February that left one woman injured. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident happened just after midnight on Feb. 27 outside AMF Savannah Lanes on Tibet Street. Police said a fight broke […]
SAVANNAH, GA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
111K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy