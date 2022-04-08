ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

1 Injured Following Shooting on I-580 in Livermore: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was injured following a shooting on Interstate 580 in Livermore Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 2 p.m., CHP officers responded a call of shots fired on eastbound I-580 near First Street in Livermore. CHP said that the eastbound traffic lanes were shut...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Related
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mother of Fallen SJPD Rookie Officer Arrested As Suspect In Milpitas Home Invasion Robbery

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The mother of a San Jose police officer who died recently was arrested over the weekend as a suspect in a home invasion robbery, police said Tuesday. Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a robbery at the Le Mirador Senior Apartments on the 1100 block of Coleman Road at Almaden Expressway. The victim told officers that a woman he knows forcibly entered his home and took a number of electronic items, a phone and his debit card. The victim positively identified the woman as Sonya Packer, 52. After consulting with the district attorney’s office, police obtained a warrant for...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Modesto Women Killed In Rural Stanislaus County 3-Car Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles at a rural intersection between Riverbank and Oakdale over the weekend, authorities say. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Bentley and Patterson roads a little before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That driver then crashed into an oncoming car. Both cars then crashed into a third car – causing that third vehicle to overturn. All three cars ended up off the road after the crashes. Officers say the driver of the car that ran the stop sign, a 56-year-old Modesto woman, as well as the driver of the third car, a 31-year-old Modesto woman, suffered fatal injuries. The other driver and their passenger suffered major injuries in the crash, CHP says. Exactly why the first driver ran the stop sign is not clear.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family speaks out

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Sacramento mass shooting victim Joshua Lucchesi’s family spoke to KRON4 news about his death. Pashondra Turner, the mother of Lucchessi’s daughters is still making sense of what happened the night of the shooting on Downtown Sacramento’s K Street. “He just got caught up with being with the wrong people basically,” Turner said. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

