MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ultra Music Festival returns to Bayfront Park beginning Friday. Big crowds are expected in downtown Miami as fans wait to see some of the hottest acts in electronic music. As you might expect there will be some traffic detours to accommodate the festival. All northbound Biscayne Boulevard traffic will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street and return to normal at N.E 4th Street. All Biscayne Boulevard Southbound traffic will be re-routed eastbound and westbound at NE 6the Street. There will be no southbound traffic on...

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO