TIOGA CONCERT NIGHT: Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a performance under the stars by The Shambles at the Tioga Town Center Amphitheatre. This is a free outdoor concert. Don't forget to visit the Tioga Town Center restaurants for dinner before the show, or to grab take-out to enjoy during the concert. Parking is available near the Tioga Town Center, 33 SW 130th Way in Newberry.

TIOGA, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO