ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Chenghai Xue Charged With Killing Nephew Outside Medford Courthouse

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I70Q3_0f2jnwyd00

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Chenghai Xue, the man charged with killing his nephew in a courthouse parking lot, will be arraigned Friday for murder.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Xue was at the Cambridge District Courthouse in Medford Thursday afternoon to get an extension of a restraining order against his 23-year-old nephew.

But the judge denied his request, Ryan said, and Xue got into his car and ran down his nephew in the parking lot, pinning him.

“Mr. Xue exited the car with a handgun, leaned over the nephew and shot him multiple times,” Ryan said.

The nephew, who has not been identified, died immediately.

Xue’s attorney, William Barabino, said he heard the gunshots and ran outside and pinned his client down.

“I just very gently placed a knee on him and sort of rubbed his back,” Barabino said. “He was the type of guy you want working next to you. You know what I mean? So as a result, you’re sitting there going saying, ‘Wow, wow, I didn’t expect that.'”

Barabino said Xue, 44, had taken in his nephew in from China several years ago and then over the last few years that relationship soured.

More information is expected to be released at Xue’s arraignment Friday in Somerville District Court.

“People are always at the courthouse for incidents that are upsetting in some way,” Ryan said. “It’s already a place that’s a very heightened, tension situation. To have something like this unfolding particularly at the end of the day as people were leaving the courthouse — employees were leaving, other things were finishing — is extremely concerning.”

Comments / 14

Nenepr978
3d ago

He was there to get a renewed restraining order. It's obvious theres more to the story then we know if he was willing to kill him right then and there. That kid must've really been doing something to him to make him react that way

Reply
10
debby
3d ago

The police shoulda made them leave separately like thy do a female and and a male on a situation like this but in this case is was a male vs a male so thy didn’t think thy needed extra security and now look what happened poor guy that didn’t have to happen

Reply
4
Related
CBS Boston

Man Killed In Roslindale Shooting Identified As Dreshaun Johnson

ROSLINDALE (CBS) — The man shot and killed outside of a Roslindale gas station Friday night was identified by his mentor as Dreshaun Johnson. Boston Police are still investigating the shooting that killed Johnson and seriously injured another man. Heather Powell chocked back tears remembering the boy she mentored at the Roslindale Community Center for a decade. “I still can’t imagine how this could happen to someone so loved,” said Powell. “Dre was a star. He didn’t deserve this to happen to him.” Police said Johnson was 23 years old. “Still trying to process what happened myself, and all the youth leaders in the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Derry NH Police Kill Man In Shooting After He Allegedly Fired His Gun At A Neighbor

DERRY, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Derry, New Hampshire shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon after he allegedly opened fire on a neighbor. Officers answered a call around 2:15 p.m. about an armed man shooting at a resident at a home on Driftwood Road. They later encountered 43-year-old Christopher Coppola waving a shotgun. Three officers fired their guns at Coppola, killing him, Coppola lived just a couple of doors down on Driftwood. The man he was shooting at was not hurt. No officers were hit, either, and none of the were wearing body cameras. Police have not yet discussed what led up to the incident, but investigators will be reviewing whether cruiser cameras recorded any portion of the incident.
DERRY, NH
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with running over woman outside bar

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Last week, the Odessa Police Department arrested a man after he ran over a woman outside a bar. Aaron Tercero, 23, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:50 p.m. on March 3, a victim called 911 to report an […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerville, MA
City
Medford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Somerville, MA
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Somerville District Court
NECN

Man Charged With Stabbing His Mother to Death in Boston

A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
CBS Boston

Drug Bust At Hot Mamma’s Restaurant In Hartford Leads To Arrest Of 3 Massachusetts Residents

HARTFORD, C.T. (CBS) — A drug ring bust at Hot Momma’s restaurant in Hartford, Connecticut, led to the arrests of three people from Massachusetts. In total, eight people were arrested on Friday. Police say they seized $500,000 in drugs, including 145 pounds of marijuana and 160 bags on fentanyl at the restaurant. They also found guns and $30,000 in cash. Police added that those in charge of the drug ring charged a cover fee for people to come inside and that the restaurant was set up like a “shopping mall for drugs.” According to WFSB, the three people arrested from Massachusetts are 23-year-old Parris Darden of Spring, 19-year-old Savannah Royce of Bondsville, and 46-year-old Jonathan Handy of Dorchester.
HARTFORD, CT
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy