Chicago, IL

Metra adds more downtown trains Monday

By CBSChicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

Metra expands service on UP-NW Line as more commuters travel back into Chicago 01:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With more commuters returning to offices in Chicago, Metra is expanding its weekday schedule for the UP Northwest Line (UP-NW) and a few schedule changes to the UP North Line (UP-N.)

The new schedules will begin on Monday, April 25.

For the new UP-NW schedule, service will increase with an additional 21 trains for a total of 66. That's up from 45 trains. According to Metra, most of the midday trains are set to now arrive in Chicago on the 10s, which, according to the rail agency, will allow for better connections with other UP lines.

"We have said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that Metra is committed to adjusting its schedules to meet growing ridership and our riders' changing needs," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "We are greatly encouraged by the growth in ridership so far this year and we are happy to be welcoming returning riders and new ones to My Metra ."

The new Metra schedule was altered to better accommodate riders "with early shifts and reverse commutes." That means the first inbound Chicago train will be at 5:32 a.m. The first train outbound train from Chicago at 5:05 a.m.

For the UP North, the schedule will have one more morning departure from and one more evening train to Kenosha.

Click here for more information on the alternate schedule and other news from Metra.

