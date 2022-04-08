ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Man hits, shoots, kills nephew outside Cambridge District Court, DA says

WCVB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities say a man who was seeking an extension of a restraining order against his nephew struck him in a Massachusetts courthouse parking lot and then shot him multiple times. The fatal shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the parking lot behind the Cambridge District Courthouse...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
NECN

Man Charged With Stabbing His Mother to Death in Boston

A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Medford, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FBI arrests Massachusetts school superintendent accused of texting 99 threats about police chief candidate

A Massachusetts school superintendent was arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into threatening messages sent to a local candidate for police chief. Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark is accused of sending 99 text messages to intimidate an applicant into withdrawing for the top police job, according to the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in car-to-car shooting in Fresno, police say

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with confirmation from the Fresno Police Department that the victim has died from his injuries in the hospital following the shooting. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot and crashed his car into a home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

No Bail For Man Charged With Killing Nephew At Medford Courthouse As New Details Of Relationship Emerge

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Chenghai Xue, the man charged with killing his nephew in a courthouse parking lot, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday. Xue, 44, was in tears as he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Somerville District Court, a day after prosecutors said he ran down 23-year-old Cong Wang with his car and then shot him to death outside Cambridge District Court in Medford. Xue was at the courthouse Thursday to get an extension of a restraining order against his nephew. According to court documents released Friday, Xue’s wife and nephew started a romantic relationship in...
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

18-year-old killed in Fitchburg stabbing

FITCHBURG, Mass. — An 18-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fitchburg. There have been no arrests. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office says Gadiel Maria was stabbed just before midnight on Friday. “It appears he was involved in some type of altercation on Spruce and Salem...
FITCHBURG, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy