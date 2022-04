Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are currently being accepted for 56 middle-income apartments in Long Island City. Located at 35-05 30th Street in the micro-neighborhood of Dutch Kills, the Dutch House Apartments is a six-story building featuring a host of amenities and easy access to public transportation. New Yorkers earning 130 percent of the area median income, or between $87,635 annually for a single person and $167,570 for a family of five, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $2,556/month studios to $3,166/month two-bedrooms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO