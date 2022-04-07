ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Witnesses To Man Abusing Dog Team Up And Beat Him Down

By Marvin Moore
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

According to NBC News Los Angeles , witnesses who saw a man abusing a dog on Sunset Boulevard got out of their cars to help, chased the man, and wound up beating him. They say he was slamming the dog on the pavement, dragging, and kicking it.

The man turned out to be the son of the dog's owner. He said that the dog should obey him and that's why he was treating the dog the way he was.

Actress Jena Malone was among the group that chased the man and rescued the dog. She later said on Twitter that she is sorry the incident ended in a brawl, but she believes the dog was going to die.

The dog, Champion, is back with his owner after being treated for broken bones. He is expected to be OK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kx7uY_0f2ilnLn00
Photo: YouTube.com/NBC News

Comments / 0

Jena Malone
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

