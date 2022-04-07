ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noticing God in Everything

gordonconwell.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBible Gateway interviewed Dr. Stephen Macchia (MDiv ’83, DMin ’01), Director of Gordon-Conwell’s Pierce Center for Disciple Building, about his new book, The Discerning Life: An Invitation to Notice God in Everything. The interview by Jonathan Petersen, Bible Gateway Content Manager, originally appeared on the Bible Gateway...

www.gordonconwell.edu

Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1037fm.com

Do You Have A God Gene?

If you’re a God fearing person, tap in and explore with me, or keep it moving. I wrote this blog because for years I’ve always known that we are a God who creates. Consider this concept. Women are the vessel with the ability to create life, and that pretty incredible. You have the ability to create a life and lifestyle you desire, but most people beg God for favor. Why do we have to beg while living on earth? Because it’s designed that way to control folks. Now, some people need to stay in that zone, begging but never really moving. I grew up Presbyterian and that was so underwhelming as a child. Grew up going to Baptist churches with friends. Tried Buddhism for 40 years and that was enlightening. But now I find spiritually more satisfying because it makes sense, plus there’s no begging. Now, let’s get to the God gene.
LIFESTYLE
LiveScience

Ancient 'curse tablet' may show earliest Hebrew name of God

Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
RELIGION
iheart.com

Anthropologist Suggests Shroud of Turin Was Actually a Medieval Tablecloth

An anthropologist has put forward a rather intriguing new theory regarding the Shroud of Turin which suggests that the famed relic was actually a medieval tablecloth. The thought-provoking hypothesis is reportedly the brainchild of researcher David Akins, who believes that he has determined when and how the iconic image, thought by some to be a depiction of Jesus Christ, wound up on the linen in the first place as well as the true purpose of the peculiar piece of cloth. According to the anthropologist, the shroud's complex origin story can be traced back to a town in England and an inadvertent turn of events which ultimately produced the piece which has been fiercely debated for centuries.
SCIENCE
Daily Leader

Trust God and tithe

“Will a man rob God? Yet you have robbed me!” — Malachi 3:8, NKJV. “You are cursed with a curse, for you have robbed me, even this whole nation.” — Malachi 3:9, NKJV. Many of the world’s problems could be avoided if only God’s people would...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.13:3-4; quote by Marcus Aurelius

For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Science changes, God does not

The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus stated, “The only thing that is constant is change.” As a physician, I have seen how our understanding of diseases and their treatment has changed over time as the science “changed”. Heraclitus was correct about change in our human experience but he was wrong when it comes to our God, Yehovah!
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
Daily Mail

Hillsong founder writes grovelling apology letter to his 'Christ-like' wife and admits to a battle with booze after drunkenly entering a woman's hotel room - as he reveals the one question everyone is asking him

Brian Houston has issued a grovelling apology to his wife and opened up about his battle with booze as he resigns over 'indiscretions' towards women. The embattled Hillsong chief described his wife Bobbie as 'Christ-like' and told church members he was 'deeply sorry' in an email obtained by The Eternity on Wednesday.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Church court REFUSES bid by Jesus College Cambridge to remove memorial to 17th century benefactor Tobias Rustat over slave trade links as judges say it's a reminder of 'the imperfection of human beings' and 'none of us is free from sin'

A Cambridge college's bid to rip out a 300-year-old memorial to a benefactor with links to the slave trade has been thrown out, in what backers have described as a 'victory for common sense'. Jesus College claimed the memorial to Tobias Rustat - a courtier of King Charles II -...
RELIGION
WGN Radio

What is Purim?

The Jewish holiday of Purim begins at sundown on Wednesday and will conclude at sundown on Thursday. Not sure what the holiday is about? Here is an explanation.
CHICAGO, IL
International Business Times

As Pandemic Fades, Spain Easter Traditions Resurrected

With Easter processions cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Spain's colourful Holy Week marches made their eagerly awaited return to the streets on Sunday. The holiday, which runs until Easter Day on April 17, is a time when huge crowds traditionally gather to watch the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Palm Sunday: Holy week begins with palm branches, processions, donkeys

Children will walk with a donkey this morning in Palm Sunday processions. Worshippers will be greeted at churches with palm leaves and palm crosses. It’s Palm Sunday, the beginning of the Christian Holy Week, leading up to the celebration of Easter next Sunday, April 17. Millions of Christians worldwide...
RELIGION
Brooklyn Muse

World Religion Basics

It is impossible to determine just how many religions now exist on the planet. The best estimate is over 4000 with 85% of the global population identifying with a religious group. For the purpose of reader understanding the term “religion” in this piece will be defined as a specific belief system in a god or gods that is manifested in a code of ethics, rituals, expression, and conduct. It includes belief in an unseen world or entity and is not limited to race or socioeconomic status. Nearly all religions recognize a supernatural realm.

