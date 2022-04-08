ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Winter makes a return to the Natural State!

 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Even though we have seen several days in the 80s this spring, we are not safe from old man winter. There are freeze warnings, freeze watches, and frost advisories for most of Arkansas. The National weather service has these expiring Saturday morning at 8 AM.

The coldest readings will actually come Saturday morning. Friday night we will see the winds calm down and the clouds clear out. This makes the perfect conditions for very cold temperatures. The setup Saturday morning may be cold enough to challenge Little Rock’s old record of 33° set in 1985.

Forecast lows Saturday morning.

With temperatures this cold, there is the potential for frost across the entire state. A freeze is likely over Northern Arkansas. Make sure you bring in or cover up any sensitive plants you have.

Freeze and frost forecast for Saturday morning.

Believe it or not, this won’t latest frost or freeze in Little Rock. The latest temperature at or below 32° was April 19th, 1983!

If you aren’t a fan of the cold I have some good news. Sunday afternoon will feature temperatures near 80°!

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the most accurate weather coverage in Arkansas.

