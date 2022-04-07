Tall ship Providence to spend 2022 in D.C.

Starting Thursday, March 24, the AC Hotel National Harbor (156 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill), Gaylord National Resort (201 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill), MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill), and the Flight Deck at The Capital Wheel (141 American Way, Oxon Hill), are putting together a “cocktail trail” at National Harbor. Until Sunday, March 27, sip your way through spring- and summer-inspired cocktails along the waterfront. The first 50 people at any location to buy a drink and mention “cocktail trail” will win a free ticket for The Capital Wheel.
