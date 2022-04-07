Tall ship Providence to spend 2022 in D.C.

There's something gleeful about a big ship getting stuck. Maybe it's their massive size, and the often fruitless plight to make them budge. The Ever Forward had just loaded up with cargo in Baltimore and was heading south to Norfolk, Va., when it ran aground on March 13. The container ship apparently missed a turn leaving Baltimore, causing it to end up in the shallows off Pasadena, Md., where it remains.

