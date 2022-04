In case it still isn’t absolutely clear how insufferable it is to work with Jared Leto, apparently he’s now requiring people to escort him to the bathroom. In an interview with Uproxx, the director of Leto’s disastrous new film Morbius confirmed a story that the star — notorious for being an unnecessarily over-the-top method actor, among other disturbing claims — committed so fully to his role of the titular vampire hero, that film crew had to push him to and from the bathroom in a wheelchair every time he needed to relieve himself.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO