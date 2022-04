Tampa Bay Rays 2022 Schedule

Here is the complete Tampa Bay Rays schedule for the 2022 season, with dates, locations and game times. This will be updated constantly with results and links to game stories, plus any adjustments to the schedule will be made here in real time as well, so bookmark this story and refer to it often.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Here is the complete Tampa Bay Rays schedule for the 2022 season, with dates, locations and game times. This will be updated constantly with results and links to game stories, plus any adjustments to the schedule will be made here in real time as well, so BOOKMARK this story and refer to it often.

Here we go!

April games

April 8 — RAYS 2, Orioles 1: April 8 (Friday) WP — Andrew Kittredge (1-0); Save — Brooks Raley (1). Record: 1-0.

— April 8 (Friday) WP — Andrew Kittredge (1-0); Save — Brooks Raley (1). Record: 1-0. April 9 — RAYS 5, Orioles 3: WP — Josh Fleming (1-0). Save — Andrew Kittredge (1). HR — Francisco Mejia (1). Record 2-0.

— WP — Josh Fleming (1-0). Save — Andrew Kittredge (1). HR — Francisco Mejia (1). Record 2-0. April 10 — RAYS 8, Orioles 0: WP — Jeffrey Springs (1-0). HR — Brandon Lowe (1) Record: 3-0.

— WP — Jeffrey Springs (1-0). HR — Brandon Lowe (1) Record: 3-0. April 11 — Athletics 13, RAYS 2: LP — Luis Patino (0-1). Record 3-1.

— LP — Luis Patino (0-1). Record 3-1. April 12 — RAYS 9, Athletics 8 (10 inn.): WP — Ryan Thompson (1-0). HR — Brandon Lowe (2), Ji-Man Choi (1), Brett Phillips (1). Record 4-1.

— WP — Ryan Thompson (1-0). HR — Brandon Lowe (2), Ji-Man Choi (1), Brett Phillips (1). Record 4-1. April 13 — Athletics 4, RAYS 2: LP — Shane McClanahan (0-1) HR —Ji-Man Choi (2), Record 4-2.

LP — Shane McClanahan (0-1) HR —Ji-Man Choi (2), Record 4-2. April 14 — Athletics 6, RAYS 3: LP — Josh Fleming (1-1). HR Brandon Lowe (3). Record 4-3.

(Friday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. April 16 (Saturday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox , 2:10 p.m. ET.

(Sunday) — at , 2:10 p.m. ET. April 18 (Monday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs , 7:40 p.m. ET

(Tuesday) — at , 7:40 p.m. ET April 20 (Wednesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs , 7:40 p.m. ET

(Thursday) — Off Day April 22 (Friday) — Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Saturday) — at , 6:10 p.m. ET. April 24 (Sunday) — Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:10 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — Off Day April 26 (Tuesday) — Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays , 6:40 p.m. ET

(Wednesday) — at , 6:40 p.m. ET April 28 (Thursday) — Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:10 p.m. ET

(Friday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. April 30 (Saturday) — Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays , 4:10 p.m. ET.

May games

May 1 (Sunday) — Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:10 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — at , 9:40 p.m. ET. May 3 (Tuesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland A's , 9:40 p.m. ET.

(Wednesday) — at , 3:37 p.m. ET. May 5 (Thursday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners , 9:40 p.m. ET.

(Friday) — at at , 9:40 p.m. ET. May 7 (Saturday) — Tampa Bay Rays at at Seattle Mariners , 9:10 p.m. ET.

(Sunday) — at at , 4:10 p.m. ET. May 9 (Monday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels , 9:38 p.m. ET.

(Tuesday) — at , 9:38 p.m. ET. May 11 Wednesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels , 7:07 p.m. ET.

(Thursday) — Off Day May 13 (Friday) — Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Saturday) — at , 6:10 p.m. ET. May 15 (Sunday) — Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:40 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — at , 6:40 p.m. ET. May 17 (Tuesday) — Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays , 6:40 p.m. ET.

(Wednesday) — at , 1:10 p.m. ET. May 19 (Thursday) — Off Day

(Friday) — at , 7:05 p.m. ET. May 21 (Saturday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles , 7:05 p.m. ET.

(Sunday) — at , 1:35 p.m. ET. May 23 (Monday) — Off Day

(Tuesday) — at , 6:40 p.m. ET. May 25 (Wednesday) — Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays , 6:40 p.m. ET.

(Thursday) — at , 6:40 p.m. ET. May 27 (Friday) — New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Saturday) — at , 4:10 p.m. ET. May 29 (Sunday) — New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:40 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — at , 8:05 p.m. ET. May 31 (Tuesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers , 8:05 p.m. ET.

June games

June 1 (Wednesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers , 8:05 p.m. ET.

(Thursday) — at , 2:05 p.m. ET. June 3 (Friday) — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Saturday) — at , 4:10 p.m. ET. June 5 (Sunday) — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:40 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — Off Day June 7 (Tuesday) — St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Wednesday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. June 9 (Thursday) — St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:10 p.m. ET.

(Friday) — at , 8:10 p.m. ET. June 11 (Saturday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins , 2:10 p.m. ET.

(Sunday) — at , 2:10 p.m. ET. June 13 (Monday) — Off Day

(Tuesday) — at , 7:05 p.m. ET. June 15 (Wednesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees , 7:05 p.m. ET.

(Thursday) — at , 7:05 p.m. ET. June 17 (Friday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles , 7:05 p.m. ET.

(Saturday) — at , 4:05 p.m. ET. June 19 (Sunday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles , 1:35 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. June 21 (Tuesday) — New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Wednesday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. June 23 (Thursday) — Off Day

(Friday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. June 25 (Saturday) — Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:10 p.m. ET.

(Sunday) — at , 1:40 p.m. ET. June 27 (Monday) — Off Day

(Tuesday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. June 29 (Wednesday) — Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays , 12:10 p.m. ET.

July games

July 1 (Friday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays , 3:07 p.m. ET.



(Saturday) — at , 12:07 p.m. ET. July 2 (DH*) — Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays , 6:07 p.m. ET. (*Rescheduled from April 4)



(Sunday) — at , 1:37 p.m. ET. July 4 (Monday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox , 1:35 p.m. ET.



(Tuesday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. July 6 (Wednesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox , 7:10 p.m. ET.



(Thursday) — Off Day July 8 (Friday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds , 6:40 p.m. ET.

(Saturday) — at , 4:10 p.m. ET. July 10 (Sunday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds , 1:40 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. July 12 (Tuesday) — Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Wednesday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. July 14 (Thursday) — Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Friday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. July 16 (Saturday) — Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays , 4:10 p.m. ET.

(Sunday) — at , 1:40 p.m. ET. July 18 (Monday) — Off Day

(Tuesday) — All-Star Game, Los Angeles, Calif. July 20 (Wednesday) — Off Day

(Thursday) — Off Day July 22 (Friday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals , 6:40 p.m. ET.

(Saturday) — at , 4:10 p.m. ET. July 24 (Sunday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals , 1:40 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — at , 7:05 p.m. ET. July 26 (Tuesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles , 7:05 p.m. ET.

(Wednesday) — at , 7:05 p.m. ET. July 28 (Thursday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles , 1:35 p.m. ET.

(Friday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. July 30 (Saturday) — Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:10 p.m. ET.

August games

Aug. 1 (Monday) — Off Day

(Tuesday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. Aug. 3 (Wednesday) — Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays , 12:10 p.m. ET.

(Thursday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. Aug. 5 (Friday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Saturday) — at , 6:10 p.m. ET. Aug. 7 (Sunday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers , 1:40 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — Off Day Aug. 9 (Tuesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers , 8:10 p.m. ET.

(Wednesday) — at , 2:10 p.m. ET. Aug. 11 (Thursday) — Off Day

(Friday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. Aug. 13 (Saturday) — Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays , 4:10 p.m. ET.

(Sunday) — at , 1:40 p.m. ET. Aug. 15 (Monday) — Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees , 7:05 p.m. ET.

(Tuesday) — at , 7:05 p.m. ET. Aug. 17 (Wednesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees , 7:05 p.m. ET.

(Thursday) — at , 4:10 p.m. ET. Aug. 19 (Friday) — Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:40 p.m. ET.

(Saturday) — at , 4:10 p.m. ET. Aug. 21 (Sunday) — Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:40 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. Aug. 23 (Tuesday) — Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Wednesday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. Aug. 25 (Thursday) — Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:40 p.m. ET.

(Friday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. Aug. 27 (Saturday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox , 4:10 p.m. ET.

(Sunday) — at , Time TBA Aug. 29 (Monday) — Off Day

(Tuesday) — at , 6:40 p.m. ET. Aug. 31 (Wednesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins , 6:40 p.m. ET.

September games

Sept. 1 (Thursday) — Off Day

(Thursday) — Off Day Sept. 2 (Friday) — New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Saturday) — at , 6:10 p.m. ET. Sept. 4 (Sunday) — New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:40 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — at , 4:10 p.m. ET. Sept. 6 (Tuesday) — Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays , 6:40 p.m. ET.

(Wednesday) — at , 6:40 p.m. ET. Sept. 8 (Thursday) — Off Day

(Friday) — at , 7:05 p.m. ET. Sept. 10 (Saturday) — Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees , 1:05 p.m. ET.

(Sunday) — at , 1:35 p.m. ET. Sept. 12 (Monday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays , 7:07 p.m. ET.



(Tuesday*) — at , 1:07 p.m. ET. (*Rescheduled from April 5) Sept. 13 (DH) — Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays , 7:07 p.m. ET.



(Wednesday) — at , 7:07 p.m. ET. Sept. 15 (Thursday*) — Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays , 3:07 p.m. ET. (*Rescheduled from April 6)

(Friday) — at , 7:10 p.m. ET. Sept. 17 (Saturday) — Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays , 6:10 p.m. ET.

(Sunday) — at , 1:10 p.m. ET. Sept. 19 (Monday) — Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays , 6:40 p.m. ET.

(Tuesday) — at , 6:40 p.m. ET. Sept. 21 (Wednesday) — Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays , 6:40 p.m. ET.

(Thursday) — at , 6:40 p.m. ET. Sept. 23 (Friday) — Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays , 7:10 p.m. ET.

(Saturday) — at , 6:10 p.m. ET. Sept. 25 (Sunday) — Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays , 1:10 p.m. ET.

(Monday) — Off Day Sept. 27 (Tuesday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians , 6:10 p.m. ET.



(Wednesday) — at , 6:10 p.m. ET. Sept. 29 (Thursday) — Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians , 6:10 p.m. ET.

October games