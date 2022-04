From the moment he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 17 with the question “Baseball’s LeBron or the new Babe?”, the expectations surrounding Hunter Greene have been as hyperbolic as that headline query. Now, just under five years after he became one of the best-known high school baseball players in recent history, we’ll all get to see how he measures up on the biggest stage. We can all tune in to watch his big league debut on Sunday.

BASEBALL ・ 16 HOURS AGO