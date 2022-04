Incumbent William Winch will face challenger Erik Backlund in a race for the Wood County Board District 9 seat in the spring election on April 5. For information on voter registration and polling locations, you can visit MyVote Wisconsin's website. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune and Marshfield News-Herald asked each candidate to address important issues in the county and why they believe they are the best candidate for the position. Winch did not submit responses. ...

