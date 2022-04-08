ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

8 dead in explosion at military camp bar in eastern Congo

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDEbO_0f2hsWgc00

An explosion at a military camp bar on the outskirts of eastern Congo's largest city killed at least eight people Thursday night, a government spokesman said.

The victims had gathered for drinks in the Katindo military camp around 7:40 p.m., Patrick Muyaya said on his Twitter account.

Witnesses at the scene told The Associated Press that a grenade caused the explosion, but there was no immediate official confirmation of the accounts.

The military camp is about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the center of Goma, a city near the Rwandan border that is home to a large U.N. peacekeeping mission presence.

“Teams are already on site to investigate," Muyaya tweeted. "We call on the population to remain calm."

The rare explosion in Goma comes amid mounting violence in eastern Congo, some of which has been blamed on militants with shadowy links to Islamic extremist organizations. Those fighters have deliberately targeted the Congolese military as soldiers have stepped up counterinsurgency operations.

Bars serving alcohol also have come under increasing attack, including a suicide bombing at a nightclub in the town of Beni on Christmas Day that killed six people. An Islamic State-affiliated group later claimed responsibility for those killings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Sobbing Russian soldiers who say they heard their own air force bombing schools, hospitals and kindergartens say invasion was 'terrible mistake' after being taken prisoner in Ukraine

Captured Russian soldiers have described hearing their own air force bombing schools, hospitals and kindergartens in Ukraine, as they admitted Vladimir Putin's barbaric invasion was a 'terrible mistake'. One soldier, Sergey Galkin, was filmed sobbing as he apologised to Ukrainians for invading their country under Putin's orders. According to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Camp#Christmas#The Associated Press#Rwandan#U N#Islamic#Congolese
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Zoo in Kharkiv prepares to kill its lions, tigers and bears in case Russian shelling allows them to escape into the shattered city and attack civilians

A zoo in Ukraine is on the point of making the heartbreaking decision to kill its lions, tigers and bears after repeated shelling by Russian troops. There are fears the wild beasts will otherwise escape into shattered Kharkiv threatening local people who are already living in appalling fear from Vladimir Putin's missiles and bombs.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'We told our daughter we were leaving for holiday. We had to go for her sake': Parents tell of agony of uprooting family to flee Ukraine for safety of Poland... where Mail Force fund helps provide shelter for refugees

Reunited in safety, a family who escaped the bombardment in Ukraine has told of their journey to reach Poland – where they can shelter with help from Mail readers. The Red Cross operation, partly funded by Mail Force donations, is providing clothes, food and blankets. Nataliia Zalezynska, one of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

606K+
Followers
147K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy