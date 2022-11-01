The 6 best holiday hams you can order online and get delivered

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are few foods more nostalgic and celebratory than baked ham. A gleaming, brown-sugar glazed ham evokes feelings of bounty, holiday cheer, and meals enjoyed with loved ones. For a special occasion, why not splurge a bit for a ham that everyone will remember?

When we say ham, by the way, we're talking about fully cooked ham, sometimes referred to as "city ham" (for more info on city ham versus country ham, read our FAQ ). This type of ham requires minimal prep on your part — just thaw, heat, and serve. Many are also already spiral sliced for added convenience. Keep in mind that large pieces of meat can take a few days to defrost, so be sure to plan ahead.

You'll notice some overlap in our picks — our best budget ham, for instance, is also boneless. Each pick represents the most standout ham in that category and will blow those supermarket hams out of the water. Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and researches kitchen products .

Here are the best hams you can buy online in 2022

Best heritage breed ham: Snake River Farms Kurobuta Half Ham, $119 on Snake River Farms

Purebred, humane Berkshire pork, with rich color and flavor.

Best smoked ham: Smoking Goose Pecan Smoked Duroc Ham, from $95 on Zingerman's

Smooth and complex, thanks to the curing spices and pecan smoke.

Best boneless ham: D'Artagnan Berkshire Best Boneless Smoked Ham, from $77.99 on D'Artagnan

Marbled, tender Berkshire pork that was raised on pasture.

Best honey-glazed ham: Cajun Ed's Cajun Honey Glazed Ham, $149.95 on Goldbelly

The ideal balance of sweet and spicy.

Best ham subscription: Crowd Cow Smoked Bone-In Heritage Ham, from $37.36 on Crowd Cow

Flavorful, Paleo-friendly, raised with care.

Best ham for a smaller crowd: Omaha Steaks Duroc Boneless Country Ham, from $59.99 on Omaha Steaks

The perfect size for up to five.

Snake River Farms

Best heritage ham

Why you'll love it: Purebred, humane Berkshire pork, with rich color and flavor.

Much like using different varieties of grape will lead to two very different red wines, different breeds of pig result in different ham experiences. Industrial meat production generally uses pig breeds that get big quickly and inexpensively. Heritage breeds, on the other hand, generally take longer to mature, but offer a more unique flavor. This humanely-raised ham from Snake River Farms , one of our favorite places to shop for meat online , is 100% Kurobuta, a Berkshire breed. This breed is known for impressive marbling, a more saturated color of meat, and rich flavor. There's a 6-pound option and an 8 pound, both of which are bone-in and smoked over hardwood for even more flavor. If you're looking for ham for a special occasion, consider this Kurobuta.

Standard shipping is $9.99 and takes one to three business days. If you're really in a pinch, overnight shipping is $49.99, but Snake River Farms does not deliver on the weekends.

Smoking Goose

Best smoked ham

Why you'll love it: Smooth and complex, thanks to the curing spices and pecan smoke.

Zingerman's sources this exclusive offering from the beloved Smoking Goose in Indianapolis. The ham is first procured from nearby Gunther Farms, who raises its heritage Duroc-breed pork on pasture. It's cured with pepper, coriander, mustard seed, honey, bay leaf, and Shelby Blue Ribbon Cider, a strawberry-rhubarb cider from Indianapolis-based New Day Meadery. Then, it's smoked over pecan wood, imparting a rounder smoke flavor.

The thing with smoked ham is that it can quickly become all about the smoke. In fact, sometimes the smoke can be a way to distract from the meat's lack of inherent flavor. This is our pick for the best smoked ham because, while the smoke certainly adds flavor, it's in concert with the cured flavor of exceptional heritage breed pork.

The basic shipping method is a flat $12.99, with your package arriving four days after ordering. The expedited shipping options are priced based on the cost of your order.

D’Artagnan

Best boneless ham

Why you'll love it: Marbled, tender Berkshire pork that was raised on pasture.

Longtime food lovers may recognize D'Artagnan , which has been sourcing humane, sustainable meat for more than 35 years, both for ethical reasons and because it believes that it's more flavorful. Its Berkshire Best Boneless Smoked Ham is a testament to that belief. Another heirloom breed meat, this ham is made from Kurobuta (Berkshire) pork that was raised sustainably on pasture and smoked over applewood. Seasoned with raw cane sugar and sea salt, it's free of nitrates, nitrites, phosphates, and artificial fillers. Boneless ham, while more convenient, can sometimes be rather tough. This is our boneless pick because it offers the convenience of boneless with exceptional texture.

D'Artagnan ships overnight based on the day you select during check out and the total estimated weight of your order.

Cajun Ed's

Best honey-glazed ham

Why you'll love it: The ideal balance of sweet and spicy.

There's something so comforting about a honey-glazed ham. For us, it's less about having a super sweet ham and more about using sweetness as a foil for the super savory, hammy flavors. That's why the Cajun Ed's Cajun Honey Glazed Ham is so great. Just a bit of Cajun spice in each bite brings out both the honey and the savory meaty flavors in a way that's the best of all worlds.

Keep in mind that Cajun Ed's only ships Monday through Thursday, so place your order early in the week. Otherwise, shipping rates and dates are determined by Goldbelly.

Crowd Cow

Best ham subscription

Why you'll love it: Flavorful, Paleo-friendly, and raised with care.

If you love the idea of sustainable meat from smaller farms but don't have a farmer's market easily accessible, consider Crowd Cow. It offers meat subscriptions on your schedule, with customizable boxes. If you choose to become a member, you get 5% off, free shipping on boxes over $99, and exclusive access to new releases. If ham for dinner is a hallowed tradition in your home, why not set up a monthly ham delivery?

Crowd Cow sources its ham from Texas-based Pederson Natural Farms , who has been humanely and sustainably raising natural meats since 1992. Its Smoked Bone-In Ham is spiral-sliced, uncured, and has no sugar added. There are no added nitrates or nitrites and no MSG. It's paleo-friendly, yes, but it's also delicious and a great sustainable option.

Crowd Cow does not offer expedited shipping , but typically orders arrive in two days. Still, this might not be a good option if you're in a rush.

Omaha Steaks

Best ham for a smaller crowd

Why you'll love it: The perfect size for up to five.

The only issue with some of our other picks is that they're best suited for a crowd (or for someone with plenty of room for leftovers). If you're looking for a ham for a smaller group, consider the Omaha Steaks Duroc Boneless Country Ham . Made from Duroc pork, a breed known for its juicy, super savory flavor, this ham is beautifully marbled and slow-smoked for up to eight hours over hickory. This one doesn't come spiral-spiced, which may make it a little trickier to portion (i.e., you'll have to slice it yourself), but will make storage easier if you do end up having leftovers.

Shipping takes three to five days from when you order, with two expedited options. Basic shipping costs $19.99 for orders under $148.99 .

Our cooked ham research methodology

Ham is a deeply personal food. Everyone has their favorites, which are probably based on what was served in their home growing up. That said, there are a few objective categories to look at when assessing ham online.

Sourcing: Ideally, ham should be sourced from responsible farmers who ensured that the animals led happy, pig-like lives, which entailed plenty of roaming around on a pasture. Not only does this make eating meat a little easier on our consciences, but also happens to make for tastier meat. This type of meat costs more but is infinitely tastier and better for the planet.

True to style: Cooked ham should be tender and flavorful. If a ham says that it's smoked, it should actually be smoked over wood, rather than having smoke flavoring added. Ideally, it should be cold smoked for maximum tenderness. Honey-glazed ham should actually taste like honey.

Reviews: Ham is the food of the people. There aren't ham sommeliers peeking over your shoulder, telling you how to enjoy it; you know exactly what good ham tastes like, and you probably know within a few seconds whether or not you're eating great ham. There will be a consensus on whether ham is good or not. Thus, reviews were considered to ensure that our picks were well-loved.

What's the difference between city ham and country ham?

Ham FAQs

City hams are wet cured, while country hams are dry cured. Wet curing involves injecting or soaking the ham in a brine. Dry cured hams, by contrast, are rubbed or packed in salt and left to age at room temperature.

Due to the difference in curing, city hams are nearly always sold pre-cooked (and the majority of our picks in this guide are city hams). Country hams can be sold uncooked or cooked, since the dry curing process renders them safe to eat either way. In most of the US, city hams are far easier to come by than country ham.

Should I buy an unglazed or glazed ham?

The majority of our top picks are unglazed hams. The beauty of an unglazed ham is versatility: you can let the ham's flavor shine on its own or add a homemade glaze for a personalized feel. If you have both savory and sweet ham lovers at your table, you can even glaze part of the ham and leave the other part unglazed.

On the other hand, if you know for sure you want a sweet ham and don't want to deal with making your own glaze, buying a glazed ham will cut down on the work. Though it might go without saying, avoid adding a homemade glaze to a pre-glazed ham.

Kokouu/Getty Images