ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Fotoohighiam calls murder conspiracy prosecution “malicious” after acquittal

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6H0l_0f2hHlrs00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man acquitted of plotting to kill his ex-wife called his prosecution "malicious" Thursday.

A judge brought in to hear the murder conspiracy case found Mehrdad Fotoohighiam not guilty on all counts Thursday.

Special Judge Steven Ohmer found Fotoohighiam not guilty of charges including conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree attempted assault and witness tampering. The bench trial began Monday and Ohmer started deliberating Wednesday.

Fotoohighiam was accused of plotting to kill his wife with two other inmates while he was in jail. He was also accused of having contact with his ex-wife, which a judge had prohibited while he was being prosecuted for arson.

"I feel justice is finally served after five and half years of malicious prosecution and that they unjustly charged and incarcerated me for five and half years," Fotoohighiam says.

He was also initially accused of plotting to kill a circuit judge, though that charge was dropped in March.

After his acquittal, Fotoohighiam said he is extremely disappointed in the legal system.

"This was a malicious prosecution that was primarily based on financial and racial motivation, They keep me incarcerated for five and half years while they legally robbed me of my money, my assets, my home, my office and everything. Most importantly away from my children," Fotoohighiam said as he left the Boone County Jail on Thursday.

Fotoohighiam told ABC 17 News that prosecutors and the court focused their case on ill-intent.

He says, "It's racially and financially motivated there is no question about it, I have very viable evidence. They took more than ten million dollars of my money and assets, they sold my house, my office building and my rentals properties, assets, real estate and so on."

He said he was walking out with nothing.

"I am on borrowed clothes," Fotoohighiam said. "As it was determined by Judge Ohmer I am literally bankrupt and indigent and I have to just try to figure out where I will be placed and try to start to put the pieces back together. It's going to be an uphill battle but I am going to do my level best to try to manage."

Now that he is a free man, Fotoohighiam says he wants to pick up the pieces and get his life back on track.

He wants to get in contact with his children.

"I miss them very much, I have not seen them for five years, I haven't been able to get in contact with them because they separated them from me and I miss them dearly," he says.

Fotoohighiam was earlier acquitted by a jury for allegedly paying two men $500 each to set his neighbor Marcia Green's home on fire over a property dispute.

Green was inside the home at the time of the fire was and significantly hurt.

After the acquittal, Fotoohighiam was ordered to pay $3 dollars in a lawsuit filed after the fire.

The post Fotoohighiam calls murder conspiracy prosecution “malicious” after acquittal appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Acquittal#Malicious Prosecution#Arson#Abc 17 News
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy deserter lived in secret for 40+ years until outed by COVID shot

A Tennessee man who deserted the United States Navy after basic training has been identified and sentenced this week — more than 40 years since going AWOL. Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, has been living under someone else’s identity since deserting the Navy in 1977, and remained in secret until he received his COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman faces multiple charges after 3-year-old found walking on Providence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman is charged with child abuse after a 3-year-old is found walking on north Providence Road on Sunday morning with a dog. A Boone County prosecutor has charged Aliciana Hill with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, abuse or neglect of a child and possession of a controlled substance. The post Woman faces multiple charges after 3-year-old found walking on Providence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy