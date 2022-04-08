ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. must do more to strengthen ties with Brazil -U.S Chamber of Commerce official

By Ana Mano
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9qGi_0f2gjLtt00

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - (This April 7 story corrects headline to say "U.S. Chamber of Commerce official" instead of "U.S. commerce official")

The Biden administration is not doing enough to forge a long-term alliance with Brazil, Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's head of the international affairs division, told a press conference in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

"In my candid view, I don't think the Biden administration is doing enough to focus on this region," he said of the world's ninth largest economy, adding part of the reason is the U.S. domestic agenda.

Brilliant said the lack of U.S. engagement across Latin America means "opportunities are not developed (nor is a) long-term strategic plan in the way that we would hope."

The absence of the U.S. has paved the way for other partners to liaise and do business with Brazil.

"What we have seen in the last decade is a significant rise of Chinese investment and engagement in the region," Brilliant said. "We are also seeing Russian engagement. We would say that the U.S. has to be present."

The U.S. is Brazil's second most important trade partner, behind China. The difference is that Brazil runs a trade surplus with the Asian country, and a deficit with the U.S.

Brazil and the U.S. compete as exporters of agriculture commodities like soy, meat and corn.

In the first quarter of the year, Brazil ran a $3.8 billion trade deficit with the U.S. and $4.7 billion surplus with China, according to Brazilian government data.

The U.S. accounted for about 11% of Brazil's overall exports in the period while China was almost 28%, the data showed.

"Defining trade in terms of deficit and surplus is a mistake," Brilliant said. "Important for us is to have a level playing field."

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler, Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

China's nuclear threats are following on the heels of Russia's threats and should be a US wake-up call

China’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday threatened to impose the "worst consequences" on countries helping Taiwan defend itself. "The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no outside interference," a ministry spokesperson told reporters. "No one and no force can stop the historical trend that China will solve the Taiwan question and realize a complete national reunification. To anyone who makes troubles on the Taiwan question: The higher you jump the harder you fall."
POLITICS
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Of Commerce#Latin America#U S#Chinese#Russian#Asian
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
US News and World Report

U.S. Urges China and Russia to Send Strong Message to North Korea After Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China and Russia should tell North Korea to avoid more "provocations" after it resumed intercontinental ballistic missile testing this week, U.S. State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday. "China and Russia should send a strong message to (North Korea) to refrain from additional provocations," Porter told...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy