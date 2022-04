South Park is going to celebrate its 25th anniversary in style with a huge outdoor concert at one of the world’s most stunning venues. South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert will take place at Colorado’s legendary outdoor venue Red Rocks on August 10th. Details about the concert are still scarce but we’re sure the animated sitcom’s co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will have some quirky ideas cooked up.

COLORADO STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO