Saint Cloud, MN

Catholic Community Schools Has No Restrictions on Events

By Jay Caldwell
 3 days ago
The past 2 years had been challenging for all schools and that includes the St. Cloud Catholic Community School system due to the pandemic. Cathedral Middle School Principal Erin Hatelstad and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan say they have no restrictions on events and they are happy to invite family and...

