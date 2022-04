Runs have been hard to come by for the Bloomington South baseball team. Figure part of that is facing three straight Top 10 Class 4A teams and the type of pitching that comes with it. That includes back-to-back nights Tuesday and Wednesday against a pair of Indiana University recruits in Jasper's Connor Foley and Center Grove's 6-foot-7 beast, Ben Murphy.

MONROE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO