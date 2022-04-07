ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

WSD sets early learning open house for April 14

By camaspost_admin
camaspostrecord.com
 3 days ago

The Washougal School District will hold an open house from 5 to 7...

www.camaspostrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Early Learning Center Opens ‘Baby Hangers’ Clothing Resource for Evansville Preschoolers

Over the years, we have talked and written a lot about Hangers - the EVSC Foundation's student clothing resource. Hangers provides clothing and personal hygiene products for students within the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC). Representatives from Hangers and the EVSC recently cut the ribbon on a new clothing resource called the PEO (Personal Essential Opportunity) Shoppe, aka, "Baby Hangers."
EVANSVILLE, IN
News Channel Nebraska

Open houses set for JCC school bond issue

TECUMSEH - Informational meetings are scheduled regarding the bond issue proposal for Johnson County Central schools. An open house is scheduled March 31 at the JCC high school gym at 6:30 p.m. The JCC middle school gym will host the open house on Tuesday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. The...
TECUMSEH, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washougal, WA
Washougal, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
Roanoke Times

Annual Vet School Open House set for March 19

The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech Open House will be held on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will be given opportunities to learn about veterinary medicine and the college through tours, exhibits, demonstrations and lectures. This event is free, and all are welcome.
BLACKSBURG, VA
GamesRadar+

Two Point Campus is a sim masterclass built on classroom chaos

Spare a thought for anyone who has tried to keep a young adult functional for any amount of time, never mind happy, socially adept, and educated. Two Point Campus throws you in at the deep end, giving you an entire class of freshmen to house, feed, and teach as they try to finish courses in subjects like Gastronomy and Scientography. It sounds simple, but my class is only in its first academic year, and it's chaos.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy