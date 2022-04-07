WSD sets early learning open house for April 14

Over the years, we have talked and written a lot about Hangers - the EVSC Foundation's student clothing resource. Hangers provides clothing and personal hygiene products for students within the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC). Representatives from Hangers and the EVSC recently cut the ribbon on a new clothing resource called the PEO (Personal Essential Opportunity) Shoppe, aka, "Baby Hangers."
TECUMSEH - Informational meetings are scheduled regarding the bond issue proposal for Johnson County Central schools. An open house is scheduled March 31 at the JCC high school gym at 6:30 p.m. The JCC middle school gym will host the open house on Tuesday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. The...
Students from the three high schools in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 are pushing for greater representation on the school board, an idea that has the strong support of numerous board members. A proposal introduced at Monday's board meeting by Metea Valley senior Neha Tokala and Waubonsie Valley senior Aayush...
The YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus, GA is working to create a new branch in Midtown Columbus. The projected facility is also expected to have an early childhood learning center. Christopher Bryant, the organization's president and CEO, explains.
Katy ISD is adjusting the bell schedule for the district’s elementary schools in the 2022-23 school year to account for driver shortages. Effective in August, elementary campuses will fall under one of three tiers:. Tier A: 7:50 a.m.-3 p.m. Mid-Tier: 8:10 a.m.-3:20 p.m. Tier B: 8:30 a.m.-3:40 p.m. The...
The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech Open House will be held on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will be given opportunities to learn about veterinary medicine and the college through tours, exhibits, demonstrations and lectures. This event is free, and all are welcome.
Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools Class of 2035 officially became Bobcats Thursday during a kindergarten roundup which included them signing a letter of intent just like those going on to play collegiate athletics.
Spare a thought for anyone who has tried to keep a young adult functional for any amount of time, never mind happy, socially adept, and educated. Two Point Campus throws you in at the deep end, giving you an entire class of freshmen to house, feed, and teach as they try to finish courses in subjects like Gastronomy and Scientography. It sounds simple, but my class is only in its first academic year, and it's chaos.
Comments / 0