Wheat Ridge, CO

Officials warn of possible hepatitis A exposure at Wheat Ridge King Soopers

denvergazette.com
 3 days ago

King Soopers’ Wheat Ridge location may have exposed customers to hepatitis A, according to Jefferson County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. An employee at the supermarket tested positive for hepatitis A, a disease transmitted by eating food handled by the infected person....

denvergazette.com

