Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing

Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Mikel Paoletti of Newark, DE for aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening following an incident involving a machete on Wednesday morning.

On August 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m., troopers responded to the “Park and Ride” located at 1401 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE for a report of a disorderly subject with a weapon. The ensuing investigation revealed that Paoletti had a verbal altercation with a 62-year-old male victim who was blowing off the sidewalk at the location. During the altercation, Paoletti pulled out a machete from his person, displayed it towards the victim, and made a threat to kill him. The victim immediately contacted police and the suspect fled the scene on foot. Upon troopers’ arrival they located Paoletti and took him into custody without incident. Troopers recovered two machetes, a large knife and approximately 1.7 grams of marijuana from Paoletti.

Paoletti was transported to Troop 6 and charged with the following crimes:

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening, Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Disorderly Conduct

Possession of Marijuana (Civil)

Paoletti was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $10,101 cash bond.

