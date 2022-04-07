ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Armed & Dangerous Gang Member Arrested After Lubbock Shooting

By James Bouligny
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK – A gang member associated with the 'West Texas Tangos' has been arrested following a shooting in North Lubbock recently.

Following a response to a shots fired call in Lubbock, the Lubbock police department found a vehicle with “people acting very suspiciously.” Inside.

To assist in questioning, the Lubbock Police Department called the Texas Anti-Gang Center, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety. Law enforcement determined Eric Moreno, 34, as the shooter and he was found to be a member of the West Texas Tango gang.

Moreno was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm.

