It’s bigger than football, but these 11 young men were no slouches on the gridiron. The Coach Dennis Barrett Leadership Service Award, aptly titled in honor of the late Monsignor Farrell coach and educator, is given to the HS football player who best embodies “football ability, leadership, and community service”. There’s certainly no shortage of those traits among the 11 student-athletes who have been nominated.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO