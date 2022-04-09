South Laredo shooting investigation underway

The investigation continues into the shooting that led to two motor vehicle crashes on Wednesday afternoon in south Laredo. (LEREXIS/Getty Images)

Police officers responded to shots fired at about 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Santa Clara Street and U.S. 83. Moments later, a car crash was reported near the intersection of San Salvador Street and U.S. 83. First officers on the scene discovered two separate but related car crashes.

The first case involved a crash that occurred near Santa Clara and U.S. 83, which involved a gray Ford F-150 driven by a 46-year-old male and a blue Ford Ranger driven by a 67-year-old male. The crash caused the Ford Ranger to roll over.

A second crash was encountered on U.S. 83 and San Salvador, when the same gray Ford F-150 and a gold Buick Encore driven by a 22-year-old woman crashed head on after the F-150 crossed from the southbound lanes of U.S. 83 into the northbound lanes of U.S. 83.

During the initial investigation, authorities discovered several bullet holes on the driver’s side of the F-150. The investigation revealed that the driver of the F-150 was evading a dark sedan whose occupant or occupants were shooting at the F-150.

“At this preliminary stage of the investigation it is being determined that the victim of the shooting and the suspect(s) involved in this case were known to one another and this is not a random victimization incident,” police said in a statement.

Shots fired led to the two crashes reported in this case, according to police. No one was injured as a result of gunfire, authorities said. The driver of the Ford Ranger was treated and released. The drivers of the F-150 and the Buick were taken to San Antonio hospitals for higher level of care, according to police.

LPD Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the case.