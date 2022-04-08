ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts retraining program

By Lisa Baertlein, Arriana McLymore
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPB0e_0f2d40wa00
A truck pulls into a truck stop providing essential food and hygiene services to truckers during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Las Vegas, New Mexico, U.S. March 23, 2020. Picture taken March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Hay

LOS ANGELES, April 7 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) said it is boosting starting pay for its 12,000 long-haul truck drivers who deliver merchandise to its stores and Sam's Clubs locations amid a U.S. shortage of drivers that threatens to prolong supply chain snarls and merchandise shortages.

Qualified drivers -- who tend to be in their late 40s and 50s, according to government and industry officials -- remain in short supply. Federal limits on daily working hours, the COVID-19 pandemic and other hurdles have prompted many truck drivers to quit.

Walmart Inc is also following rival Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) in incentivizing employees in other roles to retrain for in-demand transportation jobs required to ease supply chain bottlenecks and support their online operations.

Walmart's drivers were already among the best compensated in the nation. Now the world's biggest retailer is upping the ante by resetting truck drivers' starting salaries to $95,000 to$110,000 a year, from $87,500 previously.

That far exceeds 2020's median pay of $47,130 for American big-rig drivers, whose "real" earnings have lagged inflation and effectively remain at about 70% of what they were in the 1970s, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 1.9 million big-rig drivers ply the nation's roads, according to the bureau.

Walmart's move could strengthen its competitive advantage at a time when safe, experienced 18-wheeler drivers are in short supply and as Amazon builds its own network of trucking contractors. read more

"We're proud to announce pay raises to ensure Walmart remains one of the best companies in the world to drive for," said Karisa Sprague, Walmart's senior vice president for supply chain human resources said in a statement.

Consumer demand for everything from food to furniture soared during the pandemic. That overwhelmed resources -- from truck availability and seaport capacity to warehouse and distribution space -- snarling the flow of goods and fueling higher costs.

At Walmart alone, supply chain costs were $400 million higher than expected in the fourth quarter ending Jan. 28 that included the all-important holiday shopping season, the company said.

Recent data suggests pandemic demand may be cooling.

Commerce Department data released last week suggested that pandemic-fueled purchases of physical goods may have peaked as consumers resume spending on travel and entertainment. read more [Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3IPvXEI]

Walmart continues to invest aggressively in Walmart.com, and is following Amazon in creating a pathway for employees to shift to transportation jobs to support e-commerce logistics.

Walmart's 12-week, in-house trucking training program enables employees to earn their commercial driver's license and become full-fledged Private Fleet Walmart drivers. Walmart picks up the roughly $4,000 to $5,000 cost of that training.

The company, which pays signing bonuses that can exceed $10,000, hired a record 4,500 truck drivers last year, bringing its trucker workforce to around 12,000. It already has graduated 17 new drivers from classes in Texas and Delaware, and plans to expand the program this year with the goal of training between 400 and 800 drivers to move goods to its more than 5,300 U.S. Walmart and Sam's Club stores.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Arriana McLymore in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Amazon Com Inc#Truck Drivers#Commerce Department#Sam S Clubs#Walmart Inc#American
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Sam’s Club Closings in 2022

The last widespread closing of the Walmart-owned division was in 2018. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Corporate.SamsClub.com, BusinessInsider.com, The Daily Beast, CNN Business, Wikipedia.org, and Mashed.com.
MarketRealist

Airlines Are Cancelling Thousands Of Flights and Travelers Have Theories

Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
ECONOMY
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
WGN Radio

Facebook should soon begin mailing settlement checks

Jay Edelson, an attorney at Edelson Law, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who could soon be getting their $400 settlement checks. This comes after an appeals court upheld the $650 million settlement. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
DFW Community News

Here’s Why Costco Gas is So Cheap

I love Costco and I have always wondered why the Costco gas is so cheap!. Not only can I get insanely cheap items in bulk, but I can save a ton while filling up my SUV with gas. If you haven’t thought of it before, you might now – Just...
MCKINNEY, TX
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy