Los Angeles, CA

UPIN Acquires The Import Export Group, Inc.

 3 days ago

GREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC:UPIN) ('Universal Power' or the 'Company'), a diversified holding company with an emphasis on the manufacturing and the importation of denim clothing and other apparel items for the private label and retail sectors as well as the...

Aduro to Present at the GCFF Virtual Conference Event

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ('Aduro', or the 'Company') (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, today announced that it will be presenting at the GCFF Virtual Conference Event 22 - Investing in Innovation on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.
StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / StageZero Life Sciences ('StageZero' or the 'Company') (TSX:SZLS), a vertically-integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced a corporate update and addressed the recently share price activity.
TPT Global Tech (OTCQB:TPTW) Signs Agreement to Become Authorized Reseller of Siemens Electric Vehicle Charging Systems

TPT to work with Yunex, LLC, a Siemens business, to bring EV charging systems to America and its 'Smart City' Projects. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today it has signed a Reseller Agreement with Siemens, www.usa.siemens.com, business unit Yunex, LLC, to make electric vehicle (EV) charging systems available domestically . More specifically, TPT plans to integrate these EV charging systems into their Smart City Projects and hopefully in our Tuskegee, Alabama development project under contract review. The company did not disclose the potential value of the reseller agreement.
Private Advisor Group Acquires Investors Financial Group

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, announced that it has acquired registered investment advisor (RIA) firm, Investors Financial Group (IFG). Servicing over $1.86 billion in advisory assets under management as of December 31, 2021, IFG will transition its RIA management to Private Advisor Group, a change aimed to fuel growth and scale for both firms.
Spies among us: How bosses remotely monitor work-from-home employees

Since the pandemic accelerated remote work, there’s been an uptick in the use of electronic monitoring tools to track employees’ performance and productivity, experts say. Some workers’ rights groups have called it invasive with employees often not knowing they’re even being tracked or how the information’s being used.
US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Magna Terra Clarifies Technical Disclosure

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV:MTT) ('MTT' or the 'Company') announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the 'AMF'), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure as it pertains to its Technical Report(s) entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cape Spencer Gold Deposit, Saint John County, New Brunswick, Canada' dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the 'Cape Spencer Technical Report') and its Technical Report entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit, Great Northern Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland, Canada' dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the 'Rattling Brook Technical Report', and together with the Cape Spencer Technical Report, the 'Technical Reports'). The Company has engaged the services of Independent Qualified Persons Michael Cullen, P.Geo. and Matthew Harrington, P.Geo. of Mercator Geological Services Limited ('Mercator'), contributing original co-authors of both reports, to amend the Technical Reports following updated site visits which, as of April 6, 2022, have been completed. The revisions to the Technical Reports are being completed to satisfy several deficiencies with Regulation 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects noted by the AMF during its recent continuous disclosure audit of the Company.
Today in Retail: Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond Expand Partnership; Rihanna Joins Forbes’ List of the World’s Richest People

Today in retail, payments providers must offer value-added services to their customers, while Mastercard SpendingPulse shows continued return to pre-pandemic consumer spending. Plus, KimChi Chic Beauty line gets a retail home in 139 CVS BeautyIRL locations, lease-to-own plans are providing a boost to retailers and a solution for consumers, and Productsup secures $71 million in Series B fundraising round.
Avery Dennison Unveils Embelex, Product Branding for Apparel, Footwear

Click here to read the full article. Materials science company Avery Dennison said it launched Embelex, a full service on-product branding ecosystem for the apparel and footwear segments that “brings brands to life,” according to the firm. Embelex’s on-product branding suite offers customization, personalization and smart solutions across apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturing markets. The firm said it conceived of the idea based on its own research that “fashion and sportswear brands want to offer differentiated skus — such as personalized prints and applications — to stay relevant and competitive in today’s crowded apparel market.”More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's...
Daikin Subsidiary Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire CCOM Group, Inc. for Distribution in New Jersey and Surrounding States

WALLER, Texas & HAWTHORNE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 18, 2022-- Goodman Distribution, Inc., a subsidiary of Daikin, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CCOM Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: “CCOM”, “CCOMP”) and its wholly owned subsidiaries for $2.71 per share of common stock and convertible preferred stock, the companies jointly announced today. Goodman Distribution, Inc. will change its name to Daikin Comfort Technologies Distribution, Inc. on April 1.
In India, Costly Cotton Import Tax Meets ‘Liquidity Crisis’

Click here to read the full article. Garment producers are asking the government to suspend the duty applied to cotton imports to alleviate shortages and cost pressures. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEvrnu Develops Fiber Made From 100 Percent Textile WasteChina's BCI-Snubbing Cotton Sustainability Standard Goes Into EffectAfter Two Years of Covid, Consumers Still Feathering Their NestsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Health Discovery Corporation Files Infringement Suit Against Intel Corporation

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Health Discovery Corporation ('Health Discovery,' 'HDC' or the 'Company'), an intellectual property development company with an intellectual property portfolio using patent-protected technology, announced today that it refiled an infringement lawsuit ('Infringement Lawsuit') against Intel Corporation ('Intel') (INTC) on April 4, 2022. This Infringement Lawsuit pertains to Health Discovery's Support Vector Machine-Recursive Feature Elimination ('SVM-RFE') patents.
MetaMedia and Broadcast Management Group Announce the First End-to-End Solution for the Production and Distribution of Live and Interactive Entertainment Marketing Events to Cinemas and Other Out-of-Home Venues

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / MetaMedia Tech, Inc. and Broadcast Management Group (BMG) today announced the first end-to-end solution for the production and distribution of live and interactive entertainment and marketing events to cinemas and other out-of-home venues. MetaMedia delivers movies and streams premium content...
Yuka Group Inc. Closes Q1 with Massive Revenue in Purchase Orders

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Yuka E-Commerce ('YUKA') is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuka Group, Inc. ('the Company') which just ended Q1 surpassing projections with sales from all product categories ranging from Beauty, Home, Tech, & More!. Yuka has rapidly expanded its portfolio thus far in...
February import export prices mixed

(Washington, DC) -- February's import and export prices are a mixed bag. Import prices rose one-point-four percent over January and ten-point-nine percent over February of last year. Both figures out Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics are lower than analysts had forecast. Export prices were up three-percent over January...
