The Laredo Police Department announced on Monday that it is seeking two individuals in regards to a theft case. LPD released two similar photographs of security footage which show the suspects. One suspect is male with short gray hair and is wearing a blue uniform with yellow on the shoulders that reads "Tigres" on the front. The man has a blue long sleeve shirt underneath the jersey while he is also wearing black pants and white shoes. The second suspect has brown hair, glasses, a checkered blue and black shirt and black shoes. LPD stated that it was looking to identify the subjects in relation to a recent theft of a wallet. To provide information to the LPD, call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS(8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted to LPD's app under "Subject ID." Reference Case #21-5100 to submit the tips.

LAREDO, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO