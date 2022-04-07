26th Annual Real Estate Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGen Benefits Network Founder Nelson Griswald has been named keynote speaker for the 26th Annual The IPA Association of America (TIPAAA) Conference held in Orlando, Florida, March 24-26, 2022. Succeeding the kickoff address, Griswold and Walmart Health and Wellness Senior Clinical Executive Soujanya Chinni Pulluru, MD, will participate in an interview-style conversation about how America's largest employer views the future of independent physicians.
Comments / 0