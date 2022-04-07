ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

Local business leaders share plans to expand after receiving Genesee CARES recovery fund grants

By Mike Pettinella
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Business owners on the receiving end of the Genesee CARES Business Recovery Fund grant program say they are thankful and appreciative of the opportunity to achieve their entrepreneurial goals.

The Batavian reached out today to several of the 22 for-profit businesses that will share $875,000 from the initial round of the program, which is supported by a New York State Community Development Block Grant and facilitated by the Genesee County Economic Development Center and The Harrison Studio.

