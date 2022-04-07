ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

BONUS: Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Plan For The Migrant Crisis

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this bonus episode, Ben is joined by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott who addresses his controversial and unorthodox plan...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
PennLive.com

‘A walking hate crime’: Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed after Twitter post misgendering Rachel Levine

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has come under fire after intentionally misgendering former Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine late this week, according to reports. Paxton made his transphobic remark on Twitter on Thursday after Levine, who coordinated the commonwealth’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic before being appointed...
TEXAS STATE
Oxygen

Children Of Texas Woman On Death Row Plead 'Please Spare The Life Of Our Mother'

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Crisis#Texas Governor#Republican#Covid
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

734K+
Followers
150K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy