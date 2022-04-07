Tiger Talk - Live with Coach Harsin

Back during my college newspaper days at Weber State (then a college, now a university), I enjoyed the experience of talking to head football coach Mike Price. I recall coach Price as a very courteous individual with which to communicate. During one of our interviews, I asked him about an upcoming game against Nevada-Reno, then the primary NCAA I-AA power. Price had Weber State’s program on the rise but not yet near that level.

OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO