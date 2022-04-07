ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Tiger Talk - Live with Coach Harsin

auburntigers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight's Tiger Talk will be held live in person at Moe's Original BBQ...

auburntigers.com

Comments / 0

KLTV

Arp football coach hangs up whistle after 19 years, 141 wins

ARP, Texas (News Release) - The longest-tenured and winningest coach in Arp Tigers history is riding off into the sunset. Dale Irwin, who has been a synonym with Arp, America has decided to retire as of June 30, 2022. The 53-year-old Irwin is making this decision at this time in...
ARP, TX
WAFB.com

LSU continues to put in work at spring football practices

Southern hosted Pro Day workouts for scouts to get a look at a few former Jaguar football players. LSU held its annual Pro Day for football players looking to get taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many eyes were on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. LSU new OC Mike Denbrock brings...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Examiner Enterprise

TUPATALK: A former coach gave me kindness, brought a fresh enjoyment to college football

Back during my college newspaper days at Weber State (then a college, now a university), I enjoyed the experience of talking to head football coach Mike Price. I recall coach Price as a very courteous individual with which to communicate. During one of our interviews, I asked him about an upcoming game against Nevada-Reno, then the primary NCAA I-AA power. Price had Weber State’s program on the rise but not yet near that level.
OGDEN, UT

