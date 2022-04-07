ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral Video Shows Little ‘Selena’ Beating Up on Yolanda Pinata

By jpinthemorning
93.1 KISS FM
93.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
A video that has now gone viral, shows a little "Selena' beating up on a Yoland Saldivar and we are here for it. This little girl is all of us! This video was shared to Tiktok on March 27th by user @gerrys01. A video was shared on TikTok by...

93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

