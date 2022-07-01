ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Batman #125 sets an ominous tone for Zdarsky and Jiménez run

By George Marston
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

DC has released a preview of Batman #125, which marks the first issue by writer Chip Zdarsky, as artist Jorge Jiménez and colorist Tomeu Morey return to the series after seven months away.

In addition to a new logo (below), DC has also revealed a trailer for the issue featuring the Three Jokers , which led us to speculate about their return in Batman #125. However, pages from the latest preview show Bruce merely dreaming about the tripled Clown Prince of Crime.

Still, it sets an ominous tone for Zdarsky's first arc. See below:

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06J39D_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HncLs_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcT0u_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017Pr4_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)

Zdarsky, Jiménez, and Morey begin their run together with 'Failsafe,' a six-issue story arc (the beginning of what Zdarsky calls a "long haul") that introduces a mysterious new threat to the Caped Crusader: Gotham City's billionaires are being gruesomely murdered.

"Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future," reads DC's description of 'Failsafe,' which also seems to double as the name of this new supervillain. "With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning."

The writer compared Failsafe to Doomsday, the Kryptonian monster who once killed Superman .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Oilx_0f2ZG7Ng00

Batman #125 cover by Jorge Jiménez with a new logo (Image credit: DC)

"When DC approached me to write Batman, I immediately thought about things that could really challenge the character mentally, physically, and in terms of his relationships," Zdarsky said in an interview with ComicBook . "Failsafe is his Doomsday. When I started mapping out the story I got really excited about where it could take the title."

The 48-page Batman #125 also includes a backup story written and illustrated by Belén Ortega starring Catwoman. Gotham City erupts in chaos when the criminal underworld fights over one of the city's crown jewels. Caught in the middle, Selina has to figure out how to stop the bloodshed while maybe making a few dollars in the process.

Zdarsky is no stranger to Batman, as he just wrapped the 10-issue DC Black Label series Batman: The Knight, the first three issues of which were collected in a 96-page compendium edition on May 10 and included a Batman #125/'Failsafe' preview.

Jiménez and Morey last illustrated 2021's Batman #117 , which was also then-writer James Tynion IV's last issue.

Here's a four-page unlettered preview of their work on Batman #125.

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dgu0_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcihL_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0sYL_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHTqA_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)

When first announced as the new Batman writer, Zdarsky initially revealed that he's working closely with the artist on crafting a somewhat different visual take on Batman and Gotham than Jiménez's previous work alongside Tynion.

"Early on in the process, I let him know I’d be going a little darker with the scripts and Jorge immediately grabbed onto that and turned in pages that were gritty and intense, but still had the bigger-than-life energy of a Jorge Jiménez drawing," Zdarsky explains. "He's the best! Truly the best."

Newsarama previously spoke to Jiménez and Morey about their new approach to Batman .

As for what comes after 'Failsafe,' again the writer says he's in it "for the long haul," saying that, much like his current Daredevil run at Marvel Comics (which relaunched with a new #1 in June), he plans to stick around for an extended stay on the title. What's more, his plans will ripple out across DC's Batman line into other titles.

"I've been cooking up plans that will be felt through all the Bat-titles, which have an amazing roster of talent on them, and I think readers will be pretty happy," promises Zdarsky.

Though well-known creators from Frank Miller to Ed Brubaker and many more have worked on both Daredevil and Batman, Zdarsky may be the first writer to write both DC's premiere urban vigilante and Marvel's at the same time.

Batman #125 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez goes on sale July 5. Here's a look at all of Batman #125's variant covers, by artists Jim Lee, InHyuk Lee, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Simone di Meo, Jiménez, JOCK, Alex Garner, and Chip Zdarsky.

Image 1 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4Q7t_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 2 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lqg4k_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 3 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlUq1_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 4 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6x41_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 5 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfJoc_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 6 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H76oF_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 7 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzejg_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 8 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqLr8_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)
Image 9 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swnGk_0f2ZG7Ng00

(Image credit: DC)

With Batman getting some creative changes, now's the perfect time to start keeping track of all the new Batman comics planned for release in 2022 and beyond .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

DC Comics Fan Creates Stunning Batman Beyond Cosplay

When Bruce Timm created the Batman Beyond animated series, he probably didn't know that the character would become a worldwide phenomenon. Batman Beyond features a teenager named Terry McGinnis who becomes Bruce Wayne's successor after he gets too old to be Batman. McGinnis wears a futuristic Batman suit that comes equipped with a red bat-symbol and can also fly. He also gets a future-tech version of the Batmobile that can also fly. Fans have been dying to see the character in live-action, so much so that one fan created a cool cosplay of the super suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Black Adam Tie-In Comic Preview Reveals New Hawkman and JSA Details

With DC's Black Adam movie just a few months away, we've already begun to get acquainted with the film's version of the Justice Society of America, the very first superhero team in the pages of DC Comics. The film's JSA roster will consist of Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), each of whom are actually getting their own comic one-shot in the lead-up to their blockbuster debut. That will begin with next week's Black Adam — Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1, and a newly-released preview of the comic from DC provides a look at what that will entail.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Controversial Miles Morales Story Shows Limits of Marvel Comics

Anyone can be Spider-Man. At least, that was the idea when Miles Morales first hit the scene in 2011 as the successor to the Ultimate universe’s Peter Parker. An Afro-Latino teenager taking up the mantle of Marvel’s most beloved and well-known hero, even if it was in an alternate universe, was a game-changer.  The possibilities for the character, the topics that could be tackled, and the creators who could put their stamp on the character seemed endless. We’ve seen some of those possibilities reflected through the Oscar-winning animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and a stellar PlayStation game, Spider-Man: Miles...
COMICS
ComicBook

Batgirl Fan Art Imagines Leslie Grace in Classic Costume

Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to reboot the DC Extended Universe when The Flash hits theaters in 2023, so they have already begun filming projects that are set in that new universe like the recently wrapped Batgirl and the currently in production Blue Beetle. When Batgirl was announced fans didn't know what to expect until the studio revealed who would play the titular character. Leslie Grace was announced to join the film as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl with Michael Keaton and J.K. Simmons returning as Batman and Commissioner Gordon respectively. We finally received the first look at the actress in costume when the film began filming, but it wasn't really what fans expected. The suit is reminiscent of the costume the character wore during the New 52 era of DC Comics and features a leather jacket, a black-and-yellow cape, and a pretty decent cowl. Fans weren't really loving the biker look, so one digital artist gave Grace a more classic Batgirl look.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Brubaker
Person
Frank Miller
Collider

Batman: Court of Owls Explained, Meet Gotham City’s Most Dangerous Secret Society

Despite being a relatively new villain in Batman’s enviable rogue gallery, the Court of Owls quickly won the hearts of comic book readers and became a fan-favorite secret society. More recently, the Court of Owls reached new heights of success by flying into television to become major antagonists in the show Gotham. But that’s not the end of the story, as the Owls keep flapping their wings and getting ready to invade several Batman-related productions in the upcoming months. The Court of Owls will show up in the CW’s Gotham Knights live-action series, are the main villains of the Batman: Arkham games spiritual successor also named Gotham Knights, and will also show up in Harley Quinn once Season 3 debuts on HBO Max. But who’s the Court of Owls? And how can comic books prepare us for what’s coming on TV and games?
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Ending Explained: Who Was at the End of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, aka Doctor Strange 2, aka WandaVision: Endgame, is now on Disney+. And if you’ve woken up early, skipped right by the third episode of Ms. Marvel and the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi to get your Benedict Cumberbatch fix, you might be scratching your head (your forehead, really) about what happens at the end of the movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Black Label#The Dark Knight#Kryptonian
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
EW.com

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' credits sequence: So...who was that? [SPOILER]

Every sunset is just the prologue to another sunrise, and every superhero movie is just the prologue to another post-credits scene featuring a first look at a potential sequel villain. And so, the angsty web-swinging reboot The Amazing Spider-Man concludes with a brief tease for the already-in-development Amazing sequel. As far as post-credits scenes go, Amazing wins points for pure non sequitur obscurity. Very little is revealed, although much is teased. Let's unpack it a little bit, shall we? (Spoilers from here.)
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
GMA

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Everything to know about the latest Marvel film

Chris Hemsworth returns to the big screen as the God of Thunder in "Thor: Love and Thunder," in theaters July 8. The Taika Waititi-directed film -- a follow-up to the Oscar winner's previous Marvel Cinematic Universe offering, 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" -- finds our titular hero on a journey of self-discovery after the events of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." That lofty quest is soon derailed by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who will stop at nothing until all gods are dead.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Ending of Superman and Lois Season 2 Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 2. Read at your own risk!. Where to Watch Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale Episode 15?. After a string of hiatus faced by the show, Superman & Lois Season 2 finally arrived at its finale and it is a massive one with tons of revelations coming in. It perfectly sets up what is coming next and here is the ending of this series’ run explained.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals Details on MCU's Next Big Saga Coming Soon

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly at an end, but the next saga is just beginning. After concluding the Infinity Saga — the 23 films spanning 2008's Iron Man, culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home — the Multiverse has opened. With the MCU sprawling across both theaters and television screens in such universe-expanding series as Disney+'s Loki, unleashing multiversal mischief in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Feige teases the upcoming Phase 5: the rumored Secret Wars Saga.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Harley Quinn season 3 finally lands release date in new trailer

Harley Quinn season 2 finale spoilers follow. Harley Quinn will finally be returning to screens next month. After two seasons on DC Universe, the adult animated series will make its debut as an HBO Max Original on Thursday, July 28 in the US. Kaley Cuoco, who voices the title character,...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Doctor Doom MCU project leaked by highly unexpected source

Marvel's plans to finally introduce Doctor Doom to its cinematic universe appear to have been leaked – by none other than US radio host Howard Stern. Speaking during a post-show meeting for his SiriusXM radio show (as caught by Twitter user WashedUpTweeter (opens in new tab)), Stern all-but-confirmed his involvement in an upcoming Doctor Doom project. It's unclear, though, if Stern was specifically referencing a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project at the time.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Wanted To Cut "Corny" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scene

Marvel's Kevin Feige wanted to cut a "corny" scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the commentary track for the film, director Sam Raimi explained that he modeled that stare down between Doctor Strange and Baron Mordo on one of his old films. Speaking to writer Michael Waldron, he likened their stare down to The Quick and the Dead. Now, hardcore Raimi fans probably recognized the exchange immediately. However, Feige was concerned that the effect of the Western-style staring contest would lost the audience in a way. Waldron himself actually noticed the reference immediately. However, casual fans might not be as kind. Multiverse of Madness is chock-full of allusions to previous Raimi works like the Evil Dead franchise and his work on Spider-Man. Luckily for the director, the Marvel Studios head wasn't about to fight him over something so small. Here's what the filmmaker said.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Gotham Knights Stars Confirm Connections to Joker and Robin

While we're still a few months away from the debut of Gotham Knights, the upcoming The CW series has already garnered a lot of attention. The series sparked a lot of strong feelings with the release of its first trailer earlier this spring, as fans have been curious to see what the show's own universe of DC Comics-inspired continuity entails. We'll still have to wait until 2023 to see exactly what that involves, but a new interview with some of the series' ensemble cast did confirm some major connections. In a recent interview with TVLine, Duela Dent actress Olivia Rose Keegan did confirm that her character is "the Joker's daughter", seemingly confirming that a version of the iconic supervillain exists in the show's universe.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy