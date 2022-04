Taco Bell is known as a late-night destination. If it was a love interest, it would probably be the person you text at 2 a.m. out of desperation. But sometimes after-midnight delight is not enough. Taco Bell wants to make the relationship more serious and stick around for breakfast, too. It sent the equivalent of the dreaded "What are we?" text in 2014 with a nationwide breakfast rollout, which included the iconic Waffle Taco, A.M. Crunchwrap, and, of course, Cinnabon Delights (via Taco Bell's website).

