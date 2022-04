This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. There are over 5.8 million persons in the United States living with Alzheimer's disease, and of this number, 80% are above 75 years and older. Of the 50 million persons with dementia worldwide, about 70% already suffer from Alzheimer's disease. This disease is a brain disorder where it gradually wastes away, leading to the death of its cells resulting in dementia. As the brain cells die, memory and other essential functions decline and become lost.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO