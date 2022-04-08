ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Girlfriend arrested as man found stabbed to death in luxury Miami condo

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHTLe_0f2YJZ9t00

A woman was arrested by police after her boyfriend was found stabbed to death in a luxury Miami apartment complex.

Christian Obumseli, 27, suffered a single stab wound at the One Paraiso Residences in the Edgewater neighborhood and later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities say that a woman who identified herself as the victim’s girlfriend had called 911 to report the incident.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was detained and taken to a mental health institution under the state’s Baker Act, according to Newsweek .

The law allows police, a judge or mental health professional to involuntarily commit someone for a 72-hour mental health evaluation.

“We know that there was a physical altercation between them before he was stabbed,” said a police spokesperson.

“The case is still under investigation.”

The victim’s family told WFOR-TV that he had recently moved to Florida from Texas with his girlfriend.

A GoFundMe page set up by a family member described him as having “an infectious smile that could light up any room.”

“Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him,” the page states.“He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence.”

“He was just really high-energy, bright, intelligent, would bring a smile to anyone,” friend Josh Ramsey told NBC Miami.

“These are our two friends we’ve gone on vacation with, we go to dinners with, we go out on the town with them, and it seems like it’s straight out of a crime documentary.

“We would have never guessed it would have escalated to this point. I think I speak for our whole friend group, we are just shocked. Very distraught about this.”

Comments / 8

Related
Fox News

Florida man dead, model lover found soaked in blood

Florida police say a 27-year-old Miami man died of a knife wound to the chest Sunday — as video shows his Instagram model girlfriend was spotted soaked in blood, wearing handcuffs and being questioned by investigators. But so far, there have been no charges. Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli suffered "an...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
NME

Rapper Baby Cino has been shot dead moments after leaving jail

Rapper Baby Cino has died aged 20, moments after he was released from a Miami jail. The musician, real name Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre earlier this week (March 16). He’d been arrested on a gun charge earlier in the week. As reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Condo#Crime#Newsweek#Wfor Tv#Christian#Nbc Miami
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

596K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy